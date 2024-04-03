Police looking for this wanted man with links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne
Police are looking for this wanted man with links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.
Richard Layfield (36) is wanted for failure to adhere to his notification requirements, and on recall to prison. He is 5ft 11in, of a medium build, with a bald head.
Police are warning people not to approach him, but call 999. Please report any information to 101.