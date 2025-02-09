Police looking for missing man last seen in Burnley

Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Burnley.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of James Spencer (44), of Bacup, who is also wanted for failing to attend court.

James if 5ft 6, medium build, and has scars on his face. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, a red t-shirt, blue tracksuit bottoms with white stripes, and black and grey trainers.

He has links to St Helen’s and Warrington.

Any sightings of James, please contact 101 – quoting log 1010 of 8th February, 2025.