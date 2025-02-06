Police looking for Burnley man failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements

Police are asking the public’s help in tracing a Burnley man wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

Adam Garner-Jones (26) is white, 6ft tall, large build. He has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache. His last known address is Colne Road, Burnley.

He is possibly sleeping rough in the Burnley area but also has links to Preston.

If you see him or know where is he is please call 101 quoting log 0950 of January 20th or email [email protected]