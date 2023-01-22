Officers were called to Westgate at 2-39am today (January 22nd) following reports a man had assaulted a woman but had run off after being disturbed.

No arrest has been made but enquiries are being made to locate the suspect.

As part of their investigation, officers want to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe can assist with their enquiries.

Police want to speak with this man in connection with an assault which happened in Westgate, Burnley,

Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.