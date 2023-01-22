Police launch investigation after woman assaulted in Burnley
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was assaulted in Burnley.
Officers were called to Westgate at 2-39am today (January 22nd) following reports a man had assaulted a woman but had run off after being disturbed.
No arrest has been made but enquiries are being made to locate the suspect.
As part of their investigation, officers want to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe can assist with their enquiries.
Although this is being treated as an isolated incident, reassurance patrols will be increased in the area as a precaution.
Anyone with information or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage that captures anything suspicious in the area is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 154 of January 22, 2023.