The man is described as white, 5ft 10, slimly built with dark hair, wearing a grey and black tracksuit and he spoke with a local accent. The female is described as white, 5ft 3, of medium build, approximately 25 years old with dark hair with highlights and thick Russian eyelashes and blue eyes. She was wearing light grey joggers and also spoke with with a local accent.The pair were with two Blue Bully XL dogs, one of which was a puppy and the attack happened at around 2pm. Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 8387 Oldham or PC 3340 O'CONNOR on: [email protected] or [email protected] you can contact 101 quoting log 624 of 19th December or ring Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111