Shaun Paul Smith, who also goes by the name Aemon Martin, absconded during a visit to Preston from a secure unit on Thursday. Since then, an investigation has found that Smith travelled to East Lancashire.

Police are now refreshing their appeal with some new images of Shaun, taken on Bank Street, Rawtenstall on Friday. He is white, with grey hair, slim build, a beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a hat, cream jeans, grey/red t-shirt, grey cardigan, black coat, black trainers and a backpack.

He also has links to Blackburn and Accrington town centres.

