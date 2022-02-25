Police issue weekend Dispersal Order after 'chaos' in Colne

Last weekend, between 20 and 30 young people descended on The North Valley retail park and caused chaos, criminal damage and intimidating behaviour to a number of businesses on the premises.

Inspector Andy Ainsworth authorised a Section 34 Dispersal order for 48 hours, which allowed police to identify and disperse large gatherings, with a number of teens identified as part of that operation.

This weekend, a further S34 Dispersal Order has been authorised, part of the Anti-Social, Crime and Policing Act 2014 in the mapped area below following a sustained increase in ASB in the area. This will run from 4pm on Friday February 25th until 4am on Sunday February 27th (36hrs).

Map covering the Dispersal Order in Colne

A S34 is one tool in our box to tackle ASB, and forms part of the Anti-Social, Crime and Policing Act 2014. This will mean that where a Constable in uniform has reasonable grounds to suspect that the behaviour of a person has contributed to, or is likely to contribute to the harassment, alarm or distress of members of the public in the locality, or the occurrence of crime or disorder they may direct a person to leave the designated locality (or part of the locality) for the period of the authorisation.

Local Inspector for Pendle and the Ribble Valley, Andy Ainsworth said: “We understand that the behaviour of these teenagers has caused unease in the community.

“These incidents are being investigated and we are working with partners and stakeholders to minimise the risk of further occurrences. As police, we will work with residents to identify those responsible and where we can, take positive action to keep you safe.

"We have already been to the homes of several of those involved and continue to educate the wider family, we are working closely with the local schools and you will see and increased police presence in the affected area.

“Unfortunately, the behaviour of a small number has continued and thus is the reason for the second S34 Dispersal Order. ASB will not be tolerated in our community, and we're asking parents to be intrusive when asking where your teens are, and keeping an eye on who they are hanging out with and any changes in their behaviour.

"You will see an increased police presence in Colne over the following days, but rest assured this is to keep you safe and take action where necessary so you can go about your daily business in peace.

“As shown on the attached map, the order will cover the majority of the retail park without affecting residential areas and will be in place until 4am on Sunday morning. Please stop and speak to us if you have any questions or concerns, or just to say hello. Our officers will be happy to speak with you”