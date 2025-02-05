Police issue update after bus window smashed in Burnley while passengers were inside
The incident took place last fortnight near Tim Bobbin in Padiham Road, Burnley.
A police spokesperson said: “The group of children responsible for smashing a bus window at Gannow have been identified and they have now signed acceptable behaviour contracts in the presence of their parents/guardians, meaning that they must now change their behaviour to prevent more serious actions being taken. The CCTV did not show which child specifically threw the object so nobody could be held directly responsible for the crime but instead we are holding the whole group to account for their collective antisocial actions.
"Dealing with children and the law is complicated – we cannot and should not always prosecute them. Instead, we should give them a chance to change their behaviour and reflect on the impact of their actions.
"Prosecutions will follow for children that continually come to our notice but only once we have exhausted all options available to us.”