Police issue Dispersal Notice in Burnley town centre
Police have set a Dispersal Notice in Burnley town centre.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 7:16 pm
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 7:18 pm
The decision was made due to numerous incidents in the town centre over the last week in relation to groups of youths causing anti social behaviour, and damage to plants and trees.
The dispersal notice has been authorised from 5pm today to midnight.
The area covers from St James's Street, Curzon Street, Bank Parade to Centenary Way.
PC Paul Marsden said: "This has not been issued lightly.
"Footage of the individuals responsible has been obtained and the town centre team are following up on the identity of the youths."