Police investigation after fears a young girl in Colne may have been forced into a van against her will

The incident happened at around 5-50pm on Tuesday in Shaw Street, close to the steps of Hill Street.

The girl, aged around 10 years old, was seen being put into a vehicle that has been described as small silver van.

Officers are investigating the report and have carried out a number of enquiries, including house-to-house enquiries and CCTV.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

Det. Insp. Rob Trickett, of East CID, said: “We are treating this report seriously but we need to establish exactly what has happened as there may well be an innocent explanation.

“We have already carried out a number of enquiries in that area but we need the public’s help and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage in the area to come forward and contact us.

“I would also ask that if you were involved in this incident that you come and speak to us so that we can clarify what has gone on.”