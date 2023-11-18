Police investigate criminal damage in Burnley town centre
Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in Burnley town centre which saw plants thrown to the ground.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the criminal damage when patrolling near to Charterwalk shopping centre on Friday night.
Plants had been thrown across The Mall from the planters.
CCTV enquires are on going to identify the offenders who caused this damage.
A police spokesman said: “This is extremely disappointing when time and effort is put into making the town appealing for all.”