Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in Burnley town centre which saw plants thrown to the ground.

Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the criminal damage when patrolling near to Charterwalk shopping centre on Friday night.

Plants had been thrown across The Mall from the planters.

CCTV enquires are on going to identify the offenders who caused this damage.

