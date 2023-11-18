News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police investigate criminal damage in Burnley town centre

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in Burnley town centre which saw plants thrown to the ground.
By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 17:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the criminal damage when patrolling near to Charterwalk shopping centre on Friday night.

Plants had been thrown across The Mall from the planters.

CCTV enquires are on going to identify the offenders who caused this damage.

A police spokesman said: “This is extremely disappointing when time and effort is put into making the town appealing for all.”