News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Police increasing foot patrols in ASB hotspot in Colne

The next phase of an ASB operation has been launched in Colne.
By Laura Longworth
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Constabulary has seized more than 250 vehicles, and made more than 600 arrests and 60 civil orders in the county as part of Operation Centurion to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

From today, officers are increasing foot patrols in one of eight new hotspots.

If you witness or experience anti-social behaviour, find out how to report it at www.lancashiretacklingasb.co.uk