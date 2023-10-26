The next phase of an ASB operation has been launched in Colne.

Lancashire Constabulary has seized more than 250 vehicles, and made more than 600 arrests and 60 civil orders in the county as part of Operation Centurion to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

From today, officers are increasing foot patrols in one of eight new hotspots.