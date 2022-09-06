Police in Burnley release image of man they want to speak to as part of harrassment investigation
Police in Burnley are today appealing for the public’s help after releasing an image of a man they want to speak to in connection to an harrassment investigation.
By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:07 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 11:46 am
The man (pictured) is approximately 5ft 6in. to 5ft 8in. tall and has a ginger beard.
If you have any information that might help police please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 463 of July 9, 2022.
Alternatively, call the independent Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence, on the free phoneline 0800 555 111.