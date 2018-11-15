Police hunting Nelson man who failed to attend court

Police are appealing for help tracing a man who is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court.

Mantas Uskaus (31) from Nelson, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 19th accused of theft from a motor vehicle.

Police have been making a number of enquiries to trace him.

Uskaus is described as being 5ft 10in tall of average build. He has dark hair and blue eyes.

As well as Nelson, he has links to Macclesfield.

Sgt Duncan Hall said: “If you have seen Uskaus, or have any information about his whereabouts, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should email 153@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 91 of 13th February.