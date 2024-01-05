News you can trust since 1877
Police hunting bicycle-riding thief who has been terrorising people in the Burnley General Hospital area

Police are asking for the public's help a following three robberies near to Burnley General Hospital in December.
By John Deehan
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT
All three offences were carried out by a man riding a bicycle, the first happening in Ivan Street on Sunday, December 3rd.

A man wearing dark puffer style jacket grabbed a bag off a woman in her 30s before running from the scene on foot, leaving his bike behind.

Police are appealing for witnesses following three separate robberies in BurnleyPolice are appealing for witnesses following three separate robberies in Burnley
The second robbery was on Sunday, December 17th in Casterton Avenue, with the offender on a push bike stealing a bag from a woman in her 40s.

On Thursday, December 28th, a woman in her 70s was robbed of her handbag in Bracewell Street. The offender, described as slim and wearing black joggers and a hooded top, rode off on a dark coloured bike.

Any witnesses to the robberies, or anyone who has information on the suspect, can call 101 – log 1089 of 3rd December, log 1378 of 17th December or log 1022 of 28th December.