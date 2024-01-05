Police hunting bicycle-riding thief who has been terrorising people in the Burnley General Hospital area
and live on Freeview channel 276
All three offences were carried out by a man riding a bicycle, the first happening in Ivan Street on Sunday, December 3rd.
A man wearing dark puffer style jacket grabbed a bag off a woman in her 30s before running from the scene on foot, leaving his bike behind.
The second robbery was on Sunday, December 17th in Casterton Avenue, with the offender on a push bike stealing a bag from a woman in her 40s.
On Thursday, December 28th, a woman in her 70s was robbed of her handbag in Bracewell Street. The offender, described as slim and wearing black joggers and a hooded top, rode off on a dark coloured bike.
Any witnesses to the robberies, or anyone who has information on the suspect, can call 101 – log 1089 of 3rd December, log 1378 of 17th December or log 1022 of 28th December.