Police hunt for Burnley flasher
Police are appealing for information after a report of an exposure offence in Burnley today (Thursday).
Police were called around 7am to Padiham Road, close to McAuley Mount, after a report was made of a man exposing himself. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area as well as conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries, however the offender was not located.
The suspect is described as a man, of slight build, wearing a full face covering and jogging bottoms with a reflective stripe down the leg, tucked into his boots. The age and ethnicity of the male could not be established.
A police spokesman said: "We are now appealing for information from the local community. Anyone who thinks that they may have seen this person or anyone who has CCTV footage are encouraged to come forward.
"We would like to reassure you that we do not believe there is a wider threat to the public however you will see officers out in the area later on in the day so please feel free to come and speak to us should you need to."
If you have any information, please call 101 quoting log reference 0186 of January 27.