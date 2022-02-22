Police hunt Burnley man wanted for making threats to kill
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Burnley man wanted for making threats to kill.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 7:08 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 7:10 pm
Officers also want to speak to Jonathon Luke Royal in connection with a Section 18 Assault, and criminal damage.
He is described 5ft 8in. tall, with blue eyes, and has a skull tattoo on his neck.
The public are advised not to approach Royal but to call 999 with a location and a description of what he was wearing.
For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1296 if February 1, 2022.