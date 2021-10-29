Police hit out over sickening TikTok craze after 90-year-old Pendle woman's door is 'booted in'

The warning follows an incident yesterday evening (Thursday) after a 90-year-old Barrowford woman was left "absolutely frightened" after her door was 'booted in' by a group of mindless youths.

Police are urging parents to keep an eye on their children and check what they are uploading to social media.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "It has come to our attention that there is a new trend going around on TikTok involving youths kicking doors to the sound of a tune.

The damage caused to the door kicked in

"I think a lot of people can say that at some point in their childhood they played 'knock a door run', however, this is on a whole different level where youths are booting doors with so much force that it's causing significant damage whilst videoing themselves doing it.

"Earlier tonight we attended a 90-year-old vulnerable lady's house, living by herself in Barrowford. She has had her door booted so hard it's caused a big crack, this has absolutely frightened her.