News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Police find cannabis farm spread over four storeys at house in Parliament Street Burnley

Police discovered a cannabis farm at a house in Burnley yesterday thanks to tip-offs from the public.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

Officers gained entry to the house in Parliament Street and found the cannabis farm spread over four storeys. Working with Drone, ARV, RIT and Intelligence teams ,the Neighbourhood Policing Team have successfully cleared it out and will follow up on the evidence obtained.