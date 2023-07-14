Police find cannabis farm spread over four storeys at house in Parliament Street Burnley
Police discovered a cannabis farm at a house in Burnley yesterday thanks to tip-offs from the public.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST
Officers gained entry to the house in Parliament Street and found the cannabis farm spread over four storeys. Working with Drone, ARV, RIT and Intelligence teams ,the Neighbourhood Policing Team have successfully cleared it out and will follow up on the evidence obtained.