Police execute drug warrant in Piccadilly Road area of Burnley
Police officers from the Burnley Taskforce have this morning executed a drugs warrant in the Piccadilly Road area of Burnley.
Officers located a substantial amount of drugs and cash. A 38 year-old man was arrested and has been interviewed by the team.
Police said they will continue to listen to the public and drive targeted activity around what really matters most to communities.
You can report drug dealing in your area by reporting anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 or calling police on 101.