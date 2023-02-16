News you can trust since 1877
Police dogs: Beloved Lancashire Police dog dies of cancer as the force thanks brave pup for his service

A Lancashire Police dog named Jett, who was “a real asset” to the county, has sadly passed away.

By Aimee Seddon
9 minutes ago - 1 min read

Taking to Facebook last week, the Lancashire Police Dog Unit wrote: “We are devastated to inform you of the loss of PD Jett following a short battle with cancer

“Jett came to us in December 2018 from a family in Darwen who thought his exceptionally hyper activeness could be put to use within a working role.

“He was soon flying through his course and became PD Jett, a drugs/cash/firearm recovery dog.

Lancashire Police Dog Jett passed away following a short battle with cancer.
“A couple of years ago he had a successful operation on his cruciate ligament and with lots of TLC and hydrotherapy he soon returned to full duties.

“He was partnered up with PD Frankie and PD Rufus before his handler went on maternity leave.

“Jett remained with his handler and was due to return to work in September this year.

“Jett was an exceptional search dog with lots of ‘finds’ under his collar and a real asset to Lancashire.

PD Jett had served the force since 2018.

“His handler and her family are absolutely devastated and our thoughts are with them

“He will be sorely missed by all that knew him

"RIP Jett and thank you for your service.”

The sad announcement was met with numerous wishes of farewell.

One user wrote: “Awe RIP and sleep well beautiful brave boy. Thank you for your life & service, it’s been so special”.

Another said: “Rest in Peace Jett. Stand down. Thank you for your service. . My thoughts to the handler and family”