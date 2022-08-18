Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When a search on foot failed to find the culprit Viper and his handler were called out.

Viper immediately picked up a scent in a series of back alleys and located the male hidden in a back yard. Officers detained the man, who himself was forced to agree that Viper's skills were 'amazing.'

Viper the police dog is the hero of the hour after tracking down a wanted male in Burnley who had fled from police

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Without doubt, the male would not have been found without Viper's nose."