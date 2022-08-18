Police dog Viper pride of the force after tracking down male wanted for domestic violence offences in Burnley
Police dog Viper is the pride of Burnley Police after tracking down a male, wanted for domestic violence offences, fled from officers in the early hours of this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:32 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:32 am
When a search on foot failed to find the culprit Viper and his handler were called out.
Viper immediately picked up a scent in a series of back alleys and located the male hidden in a back yard. Officers detained the man, who himself was forced to agree that Viper's skills were 'amazing.'
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Without doubt, the male would not have been found without Viper's nose."
The male was interviewed and has been bailed pending a decision from the Crown Prosecution Service.