Police dog Viper pride of the force after tracking down male wanted for domestic violence offences in Burnley

Police dog Viper is the pride of Burnley Police after tracking down a male, wanted for domestic violence offences, fled from officers in the early hours of this morning.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:32 am
When a search on foot failed to find the culprit Viper and his handler were called out.

Viper immediately picked up a scent in a series of back alleys and located the male hidden in a back yard. Officers detained the man, who himself was forced to agree that Viper's skills were 'amazing.'

Viper the police dog is the hero of the hour after tracking down a wanted male in Burnley who had fled from police

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Without doubt, the male would not have been found without Viper's nose."

The male was interviewed and has been bailed pending a decision from the Crown Prosecution Service.