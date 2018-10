Police officers are currently searching for a man in Burnley town centre following reports that he may be brandishing a machete.

Police confirmed to the Burnley Express that they received a call at 11-15am from a member of the public that a man was seen near to the Primark store in Curzon Street carrying a large knife.

A police spokesman said that a man was seen in Kingsway, near to Burnley Market, and officers are currently in the area attempting to locate him.