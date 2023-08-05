Police chase and arrest wanted man from Burnley town centre to Finsley Gate
Police officers chased a man, wanted for breach of a court order, through Burnley town yesterday afternoon.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST
The officers, from team five Burnley Response, Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, Tac Ops and Burnley CID, chased him on foot onto the canal where he was spotted by CCTV operators in the Finsley Gate area.
In a bid to evade the officers the man jumped into nearby bushes but was eventually captured and arrested with the help of police dog Buzz.