Police charge three men over 'ramming' incident in Burnley

The frightening incident took place on Monday evening when officers attempted to stop a van on Lyndhurst Road.

However, instead of stopping, the driver of the van reversed and smashed into the front of a police car, leaving the officers with minor injuries.

A foot chase then ensured before officers arrested three men.

Police have charged three men

A police spokesman said: "It then transpired that the vehicle was an outstanding stolen vehicle from the local area and weapons were also located within.

"Our officers have minor injuries and have remained on duty and the three arrested will be dealt with in due course."