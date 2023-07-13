Police charge man with theft of underwear from washing line at house in Nelson
Following a theft of underwear from a washing line and an attempted burglary at an address in Nelson last month police have now charged a man.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Sharikh Riaz ( 24) of Every Street, Nelson has been charged with burglary and theft and was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates.
PC Ashley Marsden of the Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We ask residents in the Nelson area to remain vigilant and ensure that their property is as secure as possible and to report anything suspicious on 101.”