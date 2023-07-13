News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police charge man with theft of underwear from washing line at house in Nelson

Following a theft of underwear from a washing line and an attempted burglary at an address in Nelson last month police have now charged a man.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read

Sharikh Riaz ( 24) of Every Street, Nelson has been charged with burglary and theft and was remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates.

PC Ashley Marsden of the Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We ask residents in the Nelson area to remain vigilant and ensure that their property is as secure as possible and to report anything suspicious on 101.”