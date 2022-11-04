News you can trust since 1877
Police charge four people in connection to Clitheroe burglaries and vehicle breaks

Police have charged people as part of an investigation into a number of burglaries and vehicle breaks in Clitheroe.

By John Deehan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 2:54pm

All four men were due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

They are:

- Samuel Walmsley, 19, of Cliffe Lane, Great Harwood, is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.

Police have been investigating a number of burglaries and vehicle break-ins across Clitheroe

- Noah Mulligan, 21, of Petre Crescent , Rishton is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.

- Kevin Docherty, 27, of Beaconsfield , Great Harwood is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles and disqualified driving.

- Jordan Whittam, 19, of Cross Street, Great Harwood is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and steal motor vehicles.

A 21-year-old man from Great Harwood arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug has been released under investigation.

Police had also appealed for help to identify a ring. Following the appeal, the owner has come forward.

