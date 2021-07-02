Police CCTV appeal after 'shocking' assault on Pendle shopkeeper

The incident happened in Carr Road, Nelson, just before 6pm on Saturday, June 5th.

The suspect pushed the victim into shelves before hitting him with a bottle, causing a cut to his head.

No arrest has been made so far.

Do you recognise this man?

DC Carl Guest, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a shocking offence committed against a victim who was merely trying to do his job.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing to identify the individual responsible and we now need to speak to the man in the CCTV image who we believe can help with the investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1294 of June 5, 2021.