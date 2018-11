Police would like to speak to the men pictured in connection with an offence of racially aggravated criminal damage in Burnley.

The incident took place in the Accrington Road area of town at around 7-40pm on October 24th when two bricks were thrown at the window of a property.

Police would like to speak to men pictured

Police can be contacted on 101 or email 7633@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1220 of October 24.