Police arrest five people in Hyndburn in connection to Clitheroe burglaries and vehicle breaks
Police have arrested five people as part of an investigation into a number of burglaries and vehicle breaks in Clitheroe.
The arrests took place in addresses across Hyndburn this morning (November 3rd) and relate to offences which took place in October.
As part of ongoing enquiries, police want to hear from anybody who recognises the ring in the photographs.
The five men, who remain in custody at this time, have been arrested for the following:
A 19-year-old man from Great Harwood arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A 21-year-old man from Great Harwood arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
A 21-year-old man from Rishton arrested on suspicion of burglary and supply a controlled drug.
A 27-year-old man from Great Harwood arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A 19-year-old from Great Harwood arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Anyone with information about the ring is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0399 of October 4, 2022.