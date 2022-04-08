Police arrest Burnley secondary school teacher on suspicion of sexual activity with child
Police have arrested a teacher at a Burnley secondary school on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child.
By Dominic Collis
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:50 pm
The Shuttleworth College teacher was arrested this week.
A police spokesman said: “A man in his 20s from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity involving a child under 16.
"He has been released on bail.”
Police bail involves release from custody to await a later appearance at court or police station. Pre-charge bail means the suspect will have to appear at a police station at a later date.