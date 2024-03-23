Police arrest Burnley male after seizing large amount of drugs
Police have arrested a 47-year-old Burnley male after seizing a large amount of drugs.
Officers from the Burnley Taskforce attended an address in Abel Street, Burnley, yesterday afternoon and located the drugs. The arrested male will be interviewed by the team in due course.
You can report drug dealing to the team via 101 or [email protected] or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Sign up for policing alerts in your area via Lancashire Talking at https://orlo.uk/qGI0l