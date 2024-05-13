Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested the driver of a BMW which was involved in a one-vehicle accident on Crown Point Road in Burnley at the weekend.

Police closed the road for a number of hours following the accident on Sunday morning.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Crown Point Road, Burnley, at 8-34am on May 12 following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Two female passengers of a BMW was taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. A male passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver of the BMW has been arrested.”