Police arrest BMW driver following accident on Crown Point Road in Burnley
Police have arrested the driver of a BMW which was involved in a one-vehicle accident on Crown Point Road in Burnley at the weekend.
Police closed the road for a number of hours following the accident on Sunday morning.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to Crown Point Road, Burnley, at 8-34am on May 12 following reports of a single-vehicle collision.
Two female passengers of a BMW was taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. A male passenger suffered minor injuries. The driver of the BMW has been arrested.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 389 of 12th May 2024.