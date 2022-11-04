Police appealing for information about missing woman with links to Burnley, Preston and Blackburn

Carol Mercer (58) was last seen at the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and police are becoming really concerned about her.

She is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue Bench puffer jacket, brown trousers and brown shoes.

If you have any information about where Carol is, please call 101, quoting the log number 0852 of 1st November. For immediate sightings, call 999.