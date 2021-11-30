Police appeal to identify yobs caught on camera throwing fireworks and a brick at fire engines after hoax calls made

This footage taken in Abel Street shows a number of youths wearing balaclavas throwing the missiles.

Police launched an investigation following the attacks on emergency services crews at the weekend of November 5th.

In several areas of Blackburn and Burnley emergency services crews from the fire service, ambulance and police received a number of hoax calls only to be attacked with fireworks and other missiles.

A police appeal has been launched to identify a number of youths who were caught on CCTV throwing fireworks, and a brick, at two fire engines in Burnley.

A number of police vehicles were also damaged.

Chief Supt Mark Winstanley, of East Police, said: “It is only good fortune that no-one was injured during the incidents. We are continuing to investigate these disgraceful events and following the arrests in Blackburn last week we now need help to identify these individuals.

“While these were the actions of a small minority of people they put the safety of people at risk and diverted resources from attended genuine emergency calls.

“We are aware that the majority of the community were appalled by the events and we are grateful for their support following the incidents on that night

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who can help to contact us, in particular if they know who the youths in this video are or have any mobile phone footage, CCTV or ring doorbell footage which could assist.”

Liam Wilson, Community Protection Manager for Pennine Area for Lancashire Fire and Rescue, added: "“Attacking firefighters is abhorrent and I am disgusted to hear of firefighters being attacked when trying to protect the communities they serve.

"On one of the busiest nights for the emergency services, these actions not only put the firefighters at risk but also the community. If the fire engines are damaged or even worse, one or two members of staff are injured, this can result in fire appliances having to be taken off the road while a replacement fire engine or other staff are called in.

"This leaves communities at risk if there is a major incident.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and we will work with the police to prosecute anyone who uses violence against our staff.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1535 of November 5th.