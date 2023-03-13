The crime happened at around 8.55pm at Parliament Street News in Parliament Street. The suspect went into the shop around 8.30pm and selected a number of goods before claiming to have forgotten his card when it came to paying for them.

He returned around 20 minutes later, armed with a knife, where he confronted the shop assistant. The suspect wrestled with the shop assistant, demanding that the till be opened. When the till was opened, the suspect stole around £800. He was wearing a dark khaki green tracksuit hoodie and bottoms, with a black Slazenger body warmer over the top.He had his hood up, pulled over a black baseball cap, while his face was partly covered by a snood.Anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery, or has information, is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 1242 of March 12, 2023.