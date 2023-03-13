News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal to find suspect who carried out knifepoint robbery at Parliament Street News shop in Burnley

Police are appealing for help to find a man who carried out a knife-point robbery at a shop in Burnley yesterday.

By Sue Plunkett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The crime happened at around 8.55pm at Parliament Street News in Parliament Street. The suspect went into the shop around 8.30pm and selected a number of goods before claiming to have forgotten his card when it came to paying for them.

Read More
Owner of Reflections Hair and Beauty salon in Burnley celebrates an amazing 31 y...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He returned around 20 minutes later, armed with a knife, where he confronted the shop assistant. The suspect wrestled with the shop assistant, demanding that the till be opened. When the till was opened, the suspect stole around £800. He was wearing a dark khaki green tracksuit hoodie and bottoms, with a black Slazenger body warmer over the top.He had his hood up, pulled over a black baseball cap, while his face was partly covered by a snood.Anyone who was in the area at the time of the robbery, or has information, is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 1242 of March 12, 2023.

Police are appealing for help to find a man who carried out a knife-point robbery at a shop in Burnley yesterday (Sunday, March 12th)
Police are appealing for help to find a man who carried out a knife-point robbery at a shop in Burnley yesterday (Sunday, March 12th)
Police are appealing for help to find a man who carried out a knife-point robbery at a shop in Burnley yesterday (Sunday, March 12th)