Police appeal to find man with connections to Burnley who has absconded from prison
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:50 am
This is John Foreman (32,) who has links to Burnley and is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham.
He is 5ft 11ins, of a slight build, with cropped brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his forehead and a seven inch scar on his stomach.
Anyone who sees Foreman is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999. For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log 1563 of May 30, 2021.