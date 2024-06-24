Have you seen Kurt Baxter, who is wanted in connection to an investigation into fraud?

Police have put out an appeal to find him. He is 5ft 6in, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has ‘KB’ tattooed on his neck, and ‘love’ and ‘hate’ tattooed on his knuckles. He has links to Burnley, Barrowford, Nelson, Colne, and Blackpool. He also has links to Skipton, Bradford, Keighley and West Yorkshire.