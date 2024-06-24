Police appeal to find man wanted in connection to fraud investigation who has links to Burnley and Pendle

By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:15 BST
Have you seen Kurt Baxter, who is wanted in connection to an investigation into fraud?

Police have put out an appeal to find him. He is 5ft 6in, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has ‘KB’ tattooed on his neck, and ‘love’ and ‘hate’ tattooed on his knuckles. He has links to Burnley, Barrowford, Nelson, Colne, and Blackpool. He also has links to Skipton, Bradford, Keighley and West Yorkshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 449 of February 29th 2024