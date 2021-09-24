Police appeal to find duo caught on camera after Pendle pensioner threatened with violence and has thousands of pounds taken from him

Police were called to the Hallam Road area of the town on August 15th following reports a man and a woman had gone to the 72-year-old male victim’s home at around 10pm, threatened him and demanded £100 each.

He has then been marched to a cash machine at the One Stop shop on Netherfield Road and forced to withdraw £200, which you can see in the footage.

Detectives have spoken to the victim and he has told them that the man and woman have turned up at his house on other occasions and demanded cash from him while he has been out walking his dogs.

Police have launched an appeal to help find the two people in this footage after a vulnerable pensioner had thousands of pounds taken from him after he was threatened with violence in Nelson.

Over a four-month period, the victim estimates he has been accosted and taken to the cash machine on 20 occasions, handing over approximately £4,000.

The victim has since been safeguarded and numerous inquiries have been made to identify and arrest the suspects.

They are described as a white woman, aged between 25 and 35, tall and of a slim build; and a white man, aged between 25 and 35, and 5ft 11ins tall. Both were wearing baseball caps.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "These are despicable and nasty crimes carried out against a vulnerable man.

"It is truly appalling to see any vulnerable person targeted in this way and we know the public will be rightly appalled by news of these crimes.

"Unfortunately, and not through a lack of trying, we have been unable to make any arrests at this stage.

"That is why we are now asking for the public’s help identifying the two individuals in the CCTV footage.

"We know it is not of the best quality but hopefully it might jog someone’s memory if they have seen an elderly gentleman walking with a man and woman in the Hallam Road over recent months or alternatively in the vicinity of the One Stop shop in Netherfield Road."