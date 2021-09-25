Police appeal for men wanted in connection with murder investigation in Cumbria

Officers investigating the death of Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, at Carlyle’s Court in Carlisle on Saturday September 18 are calling for the public’s help finding Kane Hull, 28, and Liam Porter, 32.

Hull has connections to Carlisle and Wigton, and Porter has connections to Carlisle.

Detective chief superintendent Dean Holden of Cumbria Police said: “We urge anyone who sees these two men or knows of their whereabouts to contact us immediately on 999.

Kane Hull, 28, and Liam Porter, 32, are wanted by Cumbria Police in connection to a murder investigation. Pic: Cumbria Police

“The public should not approach either man but instead make an immediate call to police.

“I also urge Hull and Porter to hand themselves in for questioning as soon as possible.”

Detectives urged anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage or any other details which could assist officers to get in touch.

Det Ch Supt Holden continued: “There have been questions from the community on why images of people suspected to be linked to the incident have not been released so far.

“There are complex issues around evidence and the criminal justice system which mean this must be done at the right time and when we are confident it is in the best interests of the investigation.

“This inquiry remains our number one priority in north Cumbria and I can assure the public our officers are working tirelessly on behalf of the public and Mr Kirkpatrick’s grieving family.

“A Major Incident Room has been set-up and a team of at least 60 dedicated officers are working on the case, with other specialist teams being drafted in according to need.”

Anyone who sees Kane Hull or Liam Porter should dial 999 immediately, officers advised.