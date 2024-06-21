Police appeal for information after reported sexual assault on canal path close to Barrowford locks in Pendle
Police are appealing for information after a report of a sexual assault yesterday (Thursday, June 20th)
It was reported that a woman in her 30’s was sexually assaulted on the canal path near to Barrowford Locks between 11:30am and 11:45am.
Enquiries are ongoing and a 77-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
If anyone has any information that could assist the police they are asked to please contact 101 quoting log 0591 of June 20.