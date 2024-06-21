Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a report of a sexual assault yesterday (Thursday, June 20th)

It was reported that a woman in her 30’s was sexually assaulted on the canal path near to Barrowford Locks between 11:30am and 11:45am.

Enquiries are ongoing and a 77-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

