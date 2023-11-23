Police appeal for information after man left with serious head injuries after being attacked in Harold Street in Burnley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Harold Street, Burnley, at about 11am after the victim, a local man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury after he was attacked by two other men. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
The suspects are described as two white men in their 20s. Lancashire Police are appealing to anyone who saw the assault or the suspects leaving the scene, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
You can call 101 quoting log 0485 of today or you can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.