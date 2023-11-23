Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Burnley this morning. (Thursday, November 23rd)

Officers were called to Harold Street, Burnley, at about 11am after the victim, a local man in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury after he was attacked by two other men. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The suspects are described as two white men in their 20s. Lancashire Police are appealing to anyone who saw the assault or the suspects leaving the scene, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

