Police appeal for information after huge milk tankers stolen from Gisburn Auction Mart
Police are investigating the theft of two huge milk tankers from Gisburn Auction Mart.
By Sue Plunkett
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:39 pm
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:39 pm
The tankers disappeared from the auction mart on the A59 on Friday night at around 11pm.
Anyone with information, or if you see these tankers, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting LC-20220820-0400.