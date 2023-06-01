News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal following motorbike theft in Clitheroe

Police are appealing for information following a motorbike theft.
By Laura Longworth
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Police appeal for information following the theft of this motorbike in Clitheroe.Police appeal for information following the theft of this motorbike in Clitheroe.
The motorbike in the pictures was stolen from outside an address in the Taylor Street/Bright Street area of Clitheroe on Tuesday, May 23rd, between 10-30pm and 11-30pm.

Officers believe it may have been removed either in or on a van.

If you have any information, or are aware of the whereabouts of the bike (possibly with a different licence plate) please contact the police on 101 and quote log number LC-20230523-1471.

