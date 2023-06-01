Police appeal for information following the theft of this motorbike in Clitheroe.

The motorbike in the pictures was stolen from outside an address in the Taylor Street/Bright Street area of Clitheroe on Tuesday, May 23rd, between 10-30pm and 11-30pm.

Officers believe it may have been removed either in or on a van.

If you have any information, or are aware of the whereabouts of the bike (possibly with a different licence plate) please contact the police on 101 and quote log number LC-20230523-1471.