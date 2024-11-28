Police appeal following disturbance at Nando’s in Burnley’s Pioneer Place
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight at the Nando’s restaurant in Burnley town centre.
The incident occurred at around 4-30pm on Wednesday this week when an altercation between two groups of men, known to each other, broke out at Pioneer Place, Curzon Street.
Police confirmed that there were no injuries and no arrests have been made so far but an investigation is ongoing.
If anyone witnessed the altercation and hasn’t spoken to the police yet, they can email [email protected] or ring 101 referencing log number LC-20241127-0888.