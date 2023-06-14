News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal following assault on Nelson man in Burnley

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

Officers want to speak to the two men pictured after a man was assaulted in Colne Road at around 3-40pm on Thursday, June 1st.

The victim, a man in his 20s from Nelson, suffered a fractured arm.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officers want to speak to the two men pictured after a Nelson man was assaulted in Colne Road, Burnley, at around 3-40pm on Thursday, June 1st.
Police have made numerous enquiries to identify those responsible, and now need to speak to the men in the CCTV still.

If you have information, please email [email protected] or 101, quoting log 919 of June 1, 2023.