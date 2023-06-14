Officers want to speak to the two men pictured after a man was assaulted in Colne Road at around 3-40pm on Thursday, June 1st.

The victim, a man in his 20s from Nelson, suffered a fractured arm.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have made numerous enquiries to identify those responsible, and now need to speak to the men in the CCTV still.