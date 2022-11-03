Police appeal after young man suffers serious facial injuries following unprovoked assault in Whalley
Police want to speak to a man in connection with a serious assault in Whalley.
By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
3rd Nov 2022, 4:50pm
The incident happened on King Street around 1-25am on September 17th.
Footage showed a man in his 20s being punched in the face in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack. He suffered a serious facial injury.
The suspect is described as 5ft 10in., wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who recognises him or has information, is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0100 of September 17.