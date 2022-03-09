Police appeal to find man after woman left 'bruised and sore' after unprovoked assault in Nelson
Police have asked for the public’s help to identify the man in these photos in connection to an incident in Nelson where a woman was left ‘bruised and sore’ after an unprovoked assault.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:25 am
The assault happened while the victim was doing her job.
The man is as white, approximately 5ft 8, stocky build with thin features, sunken eyes, bald head, dark stubble and a pale complexion.
Anyone with information can contact PC Clayton at [email protected]