Police appeal to find man after woman left 'bruised and sore' after unprovoked assault in Nelson

Police have asked for the public’s help to identify the man in these photos in connection to an incident in Nelson where a woman was left ‘bruised and sore’ after an unprovoked assault.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 9:25 am

The assault happened while the victim was doing her job.

The man is as white, approximately 5ft 8, stocky build with thin features, sunken eyes, bald head, dark stubble and a pale complexion.

Have you seen this man? Police want to trace him in connection to an assault in Nelson

Anyone with information can contact PC Clayton at [email protected]

