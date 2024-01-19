Police appeal after woman accused of racially aggravated assault in Burnley town centre
Officers want to speak to this woman in connection with a racially aggravated assault and racially aggravated harassment in Burnley town centre.
The incident, which is alleged to have happened near to Pioneer car park on October 19, was reported to police on October 31. The woman is described as around 5ft 3in tall, and of a slim build.Anybody who recognises her is asked to contact 101 or [email protected] quoting log 0350 of October 31 2023.