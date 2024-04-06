Police want to speak with him in connection to a knife-point robbery that happened in the early hours of yesterday morning ( Friday, April 5th) at around 4-45am at Kitchens Garage in Trafalgar Street, Burnley. A shopkeeper was threatened with a machete-type knife, and money was taken from the till.

A police spokesman said that while they appreciate the image is not of the highest quality any information that could help to identify the thief would be useful. Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101, quoting log 0143 of April 5.